Aimed at boosting India’s aquaculture sector, the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD) project has introduced a mobile app ‘Report Fish Disease’ to track and monitor fish diseases across the country.

The mobile application intends to empower fish farmers with a convenient and efficient platform to report diseases on their farms. Its intuitive and user-friendly interface enables easy accessibility to fish farmers.

The app offers easy disease reporting format, where farmers can easily report disease outbreaks by providing essential information such as location, species affected, symptoms observed, and images. This data is crucial for rapid response and accurate diagnosis, a press release said.

Geo-tagging, a technology to pinpoint the exact location of the farm and facilitate swift response from authorities and the receivers get real-time updates on the status of their reported cases, ensuring transparency and accountability in the disease management process.

The app also serves as an information hub, providing farmers with valuable resources on disease prevention, treatment, and best aquaculture practices.

Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) is one of the collaborative partners of the NSPAAD project of which ICAR-NBFGR is the lead institute, under which the ‘Report Fish Disease’ app is developed to provide instruction to aquaculture farmers about the proper utilization and relevance of the mobile application for sustainable aquaculture.

The newly developed app is to provide a comprehensive package to ensure diagnosis, prevention, control, and treatment of aquatic animal diseases, thereby providing solutions for encouraging the aquaculture farmers. By harnessing the power of technology, the app is expected to transform disease management in aquaculture and ultimately enhance the sustainability and productivity of this critical sector through early disease detection, data-driven decision-making, capacity building and efficient resource allocation.

By making disease reporting more accessible and efficient, the app promises to improve the livelihood of fish farmers, safeguard the nation’s food security, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the aquaculture industry.