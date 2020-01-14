Rice Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3224.0044.1969519.00435043501.16
Siliguri(WB)265.00NC3462.0038003800-
Barhaj(UP)170.0013.334970.00240024205.26
Fatehpur(UP)105.5043.541119.60239023855.75
Madhoganj(UP)105.00-252128.002330232014.78
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC1910.00255025502.00
Pilibhit(UP)65.00-23.5346058.00257525859.81
Kalna(WB)52.00-12.61845.5029802980-0.67
Srirangapattana(Kar)51.00-51.002250--
Bahraich(UP)49.80-7.78501.40245024502.94
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.0012.51112.0026002600-
Kandi(WB)45.00NC617.50260026006.12
Vasai(Mah)35.00-20.45817.0034603580-0.72
Basti(UP)35.00-12.5642.502470248011.51
Badayoun(UP)30.00NC614.50260026109.24
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC921.00243024205.65
Islampur(WB)30.0011.11521.0035003450-
Raiganj(WB)29.0016427.0034003350-
Bidar(Kar)27.00-27.002500--
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.80NC365.804000400033.33
Kolar(Kar)26.00420253.0051935324-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)26.004711.00280028001.82
Mangalore(Kar)25.00NC193.0037003700-
Balrampur(UP)25.00-243.002120--8.82
Puranpur(UP)24.00-11.111397.002580256038.71
Navapur(Mah)23.00-23.002045--
Asansol(WB)20.50-2.38460.0928302830-5.67
Durgapur(WB)19.502.63397.2527302720-
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050178.0022502250-11.76
Chintamani(Kar)13.00-75832.0021502100-
Gulbarga(Kar)13.00-13.002780--
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00-42.861089.002530249511.95
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.5785.0025252550-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.50NC271.8021502150NC
Unnao(UP)7.5015.3844.302600262516.85
Lalganj(UP)7.00-2.78157.8020502015-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.593.0025502500-2.86
Kosikalan(UP)3.10-6.06108.0025852590-2.08
Anandnagar(UP)2.7017.3995.402560256014.80
Melaghar(Tri)2.5066.6724.0027002700NC
Khair(UP)1.50NC28.90257025601.98
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC44.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC44.0042004200-41.67
Ujhani(UP)0.80-46.6721.90260026008.33
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)