Rice Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:36 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.0033003300-2.94
Published on February 20, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)