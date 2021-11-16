Rice, wheat lead 23% increase in agri exports in H1

Robust demand for Indian foodgrains has pushed up the agriculture produce exports by 23 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal to $11.04 billion from $8.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

Non-basmati rice continued to top the export chart with shipments registering a 50 per cent increase in value at $2.95 billion against $1.96 billion in the year-ago period. Volumes of non-basmati rice were up 60 per cent at 8.19 million tonnes (mt) against 5.11 mt, according to the provisional data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

However, Basmati rice shipments declined 22 per cent to $1.66 billion from $2.12 billion during the period on account of lower volumes. Basmati volumes were down at 1.9 mt as against 2.38 mt. The decline in Basmati shipments was largely due to the absence of Iran in the market during a significant part of the first half. With Iran resuming shipments now, exports of Basmati are likely to gain pace in the days ahead.

Wheat shipments surged five-folds during the first half in value terms at $622 million compared with $109 million. The volume saw a significant increase at 2.3 mt during the against 4.04 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Other cereals

Exports of other cereals, including maize, registered a 115 per cent increase at $460 million ($213 million). Volumes were up at 1.76 mt against 9.92 lakh tonnes.

Floriculture and seeds exports registered 8.6 per cent growth in value at $115 m ($106 m). Similarly, the fresh fruits and vegetable shipments were up 9 per cent at $730 million ($671 million). Exports of processed fruits and vegetables were up 5 per cent at $726 million ($691 million).

Livestock products

The overall livestock produce exports were up 21 per cent in value at $1.9 billion ($1.57 billion) during the first half of the fiscal. Buffalo meat shipments saw an increase of 17 per cent at $1.59 billion against $1.36 billion. In volume terms, the shipments were up 15 per cent at 5.37 lakh tonnes.

Exports of dairy products grew 58 per cent at $216 million during the first half against $137 million.

The value of other processed foods including groundnut and guargum among others were up 24 per cent at $1.64 billion ($1.32 billion). Cashew kernel shipments grew 32 per cent during the period at $222 million against $169 million in the same period last year.