Rising shipping cost, box crunch hit orthodox tea prices in Kochi

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Container shortage and soaring freight rates seem to have started impacting tea prices in Kochi auctions especially for leaf varieties. The emerging situation has forced traders to slow down their procurement of orthodox leaf.
This was evident in the quantity sold which was only 59 per cent out of the 2,86,151 kg offered in the auction. Traders pointed out that exporters to CIS countries and West Asia was selective and confined to primary grades.
The average price realisation was also down at ₹7 per kg compared to previous week. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens becomes irregular and was lower by longer margins of ₹5-10.
Also read: Coffee exporters see improving demand, shipments up 14% in January-August
The export demand was also subdued in CTC leaf with high-priced brokens and Fannings was irregular and lower. The quantity offered was 59,500 kg, witnessing a fair demand.
Meanwhile in the dust sales, a shortage in the offered quantities has lifted the prices especially of CTC dust. There was a good participation from blenders with a market for good liquoring and popular marks remained steady to firm and sometimes dearer.
The quantity offered was 7,69,270 kg. Lower arrivals in the auctions were because of the rains in producing regions at the beginning of August. Exporters confined to the bottom of the market and covered a nominal quantity. Kerala Loose Tea traders and upcountry buyers lent fair support.
Also read: India’s tea exports to Afghanistan dwindling for a year
In orthodox dust, the quantity offered was only 11,500 kg where the sold quantity was only 42 per cent. Primary grades remained steady while secondary was lower and witnessed some withdrawal.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...