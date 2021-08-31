India’s tea exports to Afghanistan dwindling for a year

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Afghanistan crisis has not caused much of a direct impact to India’s tea exports because the shipments to that country had already been dwindling for over a year now. The good political relationship between India and Afghanistan in the recent years had helped that country to import tea from India but the emergence of Iran and the UAE as strong importers next to the CIS and the USA had reduced the availability of tea to Afghanistan.
However, India’s import of dry fruits from Afghanistan helped some reciprocal purchase of Indian tea. According to the latest data available with Tea Board, during the fiscal 2020-21, India’s shipment of tea to Afghanistan fell to 0.10 million kg (mkg) from 0.21 mkg in the previous fiscal.
The volume shipped declined also because of a sharp increase in the average price to ₹135 a kg from ₹110 in the previous fiscal. “We did not raise the asking price, but the general increase in the world market and the concomitant exchange fluctuations caused the hike. Every kilogram exported to Afghanistan cost $1.90 last fiscal compared to $1.48 during 2019-20”, an exporter told BusinessLine.
With reduced volume, the overall earnings from tea shipments to Afghanistan dropped to ₹1.35 crore from ₹2.31 crore in the previous fiscal. In dollar terms, the earnings fell to $ 0.19 million from $0.31 million.
The falling trend continues in the current fiscal. In the first two months, the latest period for which official data is available with Tea Board, shipments to Afghanistan dropped to 0.76 mkg from 2.17 mkg. While the average price has increased to ₹146.97 a kg from ₹123.89, the overall earnings from tea shipments to Afghanistan have crashed to ₹11.17 crore from ₹26.84 crore.
In dollar terms, the average price rose to $1.97 a kg from $1.75 and the earnings crashed to $1.50 million from $3.79 million. Presently, exporters are not buying for Afghanistan market.
“Neither by volume nor by value, will India lose anything worth worrying if shipments to Afghanistan come to a halt because of the ongoing crisis there, but we understand that the government is concerned to help the needy there. Tea shipments can happen only when trading parameters including transit and payment turn favourable. So, it is a ‘wait-and-watch’ period now for us towards Afghanistan,” the exporter wanting to be anonymous said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...