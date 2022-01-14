RMSI Cropalytics wins ‘Best Women Agtech Entrepreneur’ award 

RMSI Cropalytics, the agri-tech subsidiary of RMSI, a global leader in geospatial and engineering solutions, has won an award in the ‘Best Women Agtech Entrepreneurs’ category at the recently held FICCI Agri Start-up Awards 2021 in New Delhi.

Roli Jindal, Co-Founder, RMSI Cropalytics, said that some estimates suggest that almost 75 per cent of all farm labour in India today are women. “So, working in agri-tech by default means working to benefit women on a very large scale.”

Areas of domain expertise

It is a matter of pride that so many of the womenfolk merit a category of their own. “On behalf of my entire team at RMSI Cropalytics, I thank the esteemed jury for this award. A special thanks to FICCI for creating a category of ‘Business Women in Agri-tech,’ Jindal added.

RMSI Cropalytics focuses on agri-tech that combines advanced modelling, machine learning, and agri and meteorological domain expertise to provide detailed information and data analytics on agriculture.

It provides crop yield and acreage estimation, a company spokeswoman told BusinessLine.

Other areas of expertise are farmer credit rating, farmer decision support systems and rural marketing support analytics for decision-makers in government, the crop insurance, agriculture inputs, commodity trading and social sectors, the spokeswoman added.

Satellite/drone technology

The start-up combines new-age and scalable technologies for data collection such as satellite and drone , mobile platforms and ground level IoT sensors to develop models based on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) using advanced forecast techniques and predictive analysis.

The FICCI Agri Start-UP Awards 2021 also featured four other categories including Most Innovative Agtech-Emerging Startup, Most Innovative Agtech-Mature Startup, Best Agri Startup Promoting Climate Resilience and Best Agri Startup Creating Social Impact.

Needs to be mainstreamed

Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Director- General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, addressed the fourth edition of ‘FICCI Agri Start-up Summit and Awards.’

Evolving technologies and innovations should be mainstreamed and deployed in the fields, he said. There is a lot of opportunity to link farmers to market and start-ups have huge potential in this area. Partnership and collaboration are key in today’s world to take agriculture to the next level.

Leading platform

TR Kesavan, Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee and Group President, TAFE, said that the FICCI Awards has emerged as a leading platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their potential.

“In the last few years, we have seen young entrepreneurs coming up with ideas, innovations and business models to support farmers and help them achieve scale and sustainability,” he added.