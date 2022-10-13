Roots Foundation, a non-profit organization, has launched Project Sahyog — an initiative that focuses on advocacy and awareness among farmers on the benefits of proper application of agrochemicals.

According to a statement, the project also includes making available efficient spraying equipment to farmers (boom sprayers), training them in the appropriate use of such equipment, and entrepreneurship development.

It said that this extensive six-month project is launched in association with PI Foundation, the CSR wing of PI Industries, a corporate in the agrochemicals space. It has 100 direct beneficiaries in Punjab and Haryana, to whom new boom sprayers have been distributed free of cost.

Additionally, more than 5,000 farmers and applicators in selected districts of Punjab and Haryana will be indirect beneficiaries who will be made aware of the benefits of this equipment, it said.

Reducing health hazards

Ritwik Bahuguna, Founder of Roots Foundation, said in the statement, “Project Sahyog is about ensuring reduced agrochemical related health hazards to farmers and to end-consumers and reduced adverse impact to the soil and the environment. The project also aims at ensuring increased incomes with entrepreneurship opportunities among these select farmers as they lease out the equipment and transfer knowledge to other farmers.”

Dushyant Sood and Manoj Bhandari, senior leadership of PI Industries, said the PI team, one of the leaders in Punjab and Haryana, reiterated its commitment towards the overall development of the area through its various initiatives, including Project Sahyog.

Amarjit Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana; and Mahesh Kumar Narang, Principal Extension Scientist, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, also participated in the event.

