Rubber growers can contact call centre for tapping information: Board

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, growers can contact the Board Call Centre to seek information about scientific tapping.

Dr. R. Rajagopal, Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India will answer the questions on this subject on September 11, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622.

Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, and processing of rubber can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office.

The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.