Rubber Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:44:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kulasekaram(TN)3000.005010037.00750012000-
Mumbai(Mah)326.00-1.217966.00340234025.92
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-12.5791.40344034401.18
Dadri(UP)6.0020318.0035503550-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33206.00155001550014.81
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC45.001280012300NC
Published on September 17, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)