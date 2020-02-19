Rubber Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:52 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0016.67228.00341034204.28
Published on February 19, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)