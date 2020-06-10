Rubber Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 04:07:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)150.00-23.082242.0034503588-1.43
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00203024.0034503450-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.0014.29924.0033803380-
Udaipura(Raj)31.00195.241337.0036003600NC
Hapur(UP)20.00-20442.0033503350-5.63
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.14888.00340034303.03
Lohardaga(Jha)14.00-26.32110.0039003900-
Sainthia(WB)9.404.4436.8036303630-3.46
Paliakala(UP)1.30-13.3353.20341034201.79
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC64.001150012500-8.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC64.801225012250-9.26
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.