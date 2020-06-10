Rubber Prices

Optimise your smartphone for work
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Rubber
|Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)
|150.00
|-23.08
|2242.00
|3450
|3588
|-1.43
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|60.00
|20
|3024.00
|3450
|3450
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|32.00
|14.29
|924.00
|3380
|3380
|-
|Udaipura(Raj)
|31.00
|195.24
|1337.00
|3600
|3600
|NC
|Hapur(UP)
|20.00
|-20
|442.00
|3350
|3350
|-5.63
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|15.00
|7.14
|888.00
|3400
|3430
|3.03
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|14.00
|-26.32
|110.00
|3900
|3900
|-
|Sainthia(WB)
|9.40
|4.44
|36.80
|3630
|3630
|-3.46
|Paliakala(UP)
|1.30
|-13.33
|53.20
|3410
|3420
|1.79
|Pulpally(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|64.00
|11500
|12500
|-8.00
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|0.90
|NC
|64.80
|12250
|12250
|-9.26
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
In a bid to lower the cost of insurance for vehicle owners, ease the confusion over the myriad of options and ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...