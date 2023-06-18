The Rubber Research Institute of India has developed synthetic rubber-based butt plates for fully automatic assault rifles manufactured by the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchirappalli. These assault rifles are the Indian version of the AK-47 automatic rifles.

The Rubber Products Incubation Centre under the RRII developed the butt plate, the critical component of the rifle, strictly following the specifications prescribed by the Ordnance Factory. Previously, butt plates imported from countries like Bulgaria had to be replaced after three to four months of use. However, the butt plate now developed by RRII is expected to last at least twenty years.

The butt plate helps to reduce the impact on the body when the rifle is carried on the shoulder while operating it. The RRII has state-of-the-art facilities for developing and testing rubber components for defence and aerospace applications.

The Ordnance Factory, which manufactures arms and ammunition for the needs of the Indian Army, BSF and State police forces, has expressed interest in developing the other rubber components used in weapons and equipment in collaboration with the Rubber Board.

M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board handed over the butt plate to P. Jayaram, Junior Works Manager, Ordnance Factory at a function in RRII.