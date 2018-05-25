Rythu Bandhu: call to cover tenant farmers

Several farmers’ unions in the State called for a road blockade on May 31 to protest against exclusion of tenant farmers from the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

At a press conference , they said the scheme should also cover tenant farmers and those in ‘shift cultivation’.

The State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme provides financial help of ₹ 4,000 a acre to farmers in each cropping season.

Pasya Padma of Telangana Rythu Sangham said, adivasi farmers practising shift cultivation should be given pattadar passbooks and tenant farmers loan eligibility cards.

Sayanna of Telangana Rytanga Samithi said there were about 11 lakh tenant farmers. “About 70 per cent of farmers suicide were among tenant farmers.”