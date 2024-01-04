Sashi Singh has been elected as the president of the All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), the apex body for rubber industries in India.

Singh will be succeeding Ramesh Kejriwal as the President of AIRIA, playing a pivotal role in steering the association forward. Singh is set to build upon the roadmap established by his predecessors and former presidents, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the association, a press release said.

With two decades of dedicated service to the rubber industry, Singh, who has held various positions within AIRIA, is poised to bring continuity and innovation to the association’s activities.

Prior to assuming the role of President, Shashi Singh held the position of senior vice president within AIRIA. His extensive involvement in the association includes serving on various committees and acting as the chief convener for the western region, overseeing the organization the National Rubber Conference in 2019.

Zafar Ahmed, Managing Director of New India Rubber Works Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the senior vice-president of AIRIA for 2023-24.

Indra Parekh has been elected as the vice president of the Association.