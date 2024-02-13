Agri-tech firm Satyukt has entered into a strategic alliance with Zuari FarmHub to offer farm management solutions.

Satyukt will leverage its application programming interface (API) to offer insights to optimise farm productivity and conserve resources.

Farmers associated with Zuari FarmHub will gain access to a suite of tools and metrics that cover aspects such as soil health, crop health, moisture levels, and identification of pests and diseases. Agribusinesses and researchers connected to Zuari FarmHub can also leverage the integrated data to gain insights into regional agricultural trends and plan resource allocation strategies.

Yukti Gill, co-founder and MD of Satyukt, said, “Embarking on this transformative journey with Zuari FarmHub fills us with excitement and anticipation. Our joint commitment to innovation means that we will be at the forefront of developing and providing affordable, actionable, and precise agricultural services. This commitment drives us for sustained agricultural growth to create enduring value for farmers.”

Madan Pandey, MD, Zuari FarmHub said, “We aim to create value for farmers and stakeholders by providing integrated agri solutions to all farm needs. By providing real-time access to farm data, we will empower farmers to maximise yields, reduce wastage and, hence, ensure sustainable farming practices. Precision farming will create the next agricultural revolution in India, which will vastly improve the profitability for Indian farmers.”

