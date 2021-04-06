SC-appointed panel has submitted comprehensive report on farm laws: Ghanwat

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Stating that the Supreme Court (SC) appointed Committee on farm laws has consulted all stakeholders, Anil Ghanwat, one of the members of the panel, said the committee was “satisfied” with the response it got from farming and allied sectors.
“The Committee submitted its report on March 19 to the SC registrar. We are satisfied that we are able to complete the mandate given by the SC. Our report is comprehensive as we have discussed the matters with all stakeholders, including farmers’ organisations, marketing representatives, Farmer Producer Companies, etc,” Ghanwat told BusinessLine.
Farmers must have the right to take matters related to farm laws to the court: Ghanwat
The SC had, on January 11, stayed the implementation of the three farm laws introduced by the Central government till further orders and appointed a four-member committee. Farmers have been agitating against the laws at Delhi borders. Apart from Ghanwat, agri economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi were the two other panel members while Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee.
SC panel on farm laws to speak to traders, financial institutions
Ghanwat said that the committee has dealt with all the issues regarding the new laws and has incorporated views and suggestions on them in the report. “ The SC will take a call on the report submitted by the panel”, Ghanwat added.
