In view of the increasing demand for food, environmental degradation and challenges posed by climate change, there is an urgent need to transform agri-food systems into sustainable enterprises through scientific innovations, said Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC) here on Tuesday.

Rupala said agricultural scientists should strive to infuse greater mechanisation in the agriculture production process, and develop and popularise specialised farm implements for women in agriculture.

The Minister made the observation, during the Sagar Parkirama,drive that marine and inland water pollution has seriously affected aquatic life and coastal ecology. He exhorted scientists to find lasting and sustainable solutions to address this perilous threat.

The Union Minister highlighted that traditional farm produce such as pokkali rice need to be promoted and measures be taken to ensure profitability for farmers cultivating the GI tagged rice. He said minimising post-harvest losses is equivalent to boosting production and this can be achieved by focusing attention on advanced technological interventions.

The future of India’s agriculture depends a lot on how the accumulated scientific knowledge can be translated to commercial success, he said.

The Minister inaugurated the Agri Expo being held on the sidelines of the event which showcases innovative agricultural technologies of public and private sector research institutes, universities, agro-industries, extension agencies and NGOs.

Research on genomics

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said India’s foodgrain demand will rise to 340-355 tonnes by 2033. Research on genomics and genome editing would be the core focus for technological breakthroughs in agriculture and commodities where traditional breeding cannot yield the desired results.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad stressed on ensuring food and nutritional security for all the citizen of the country, while maintaining the health of the ecosystem and environment intact. He was emphatic that the ‘Poshaka Samrudhi’ scheme recently launched by the Kerala government will contribute towards this goal.

It is the time to turn to carbon neutral development pathways, and focus on newer technologies to augment production, he said adding that post-harvest sector also needs urgent attention.

