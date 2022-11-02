The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has sought 100 kg of genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds for cultivation under its “SEA Mustard Model Farms” programme during the current rabi season, evincing interest to cultivate the GM variety approved by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) recently.

In a letter to Manoj Ahuja, Secretary Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President of SEA, said the association is in the process of establishing over 1,000 mustard farms during the current rabi season in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under ‘SEA Mustard Model Farms’ programme.

Boost to ‘yellow revolution’

Stating that SEA would be pleased to utilise about 200 mustard model farms for the cultivation of GM mustard variety during the current rabi season itself, he urged the Government to provide GM seeds approved by the GEAC for cultivation.

He said: “We shall be thankful for your immediate response as rabi mustard sowing is in progress in a big way, and would like to use this rabi season for the cultivation of GM mustard.”

He said GM mustard cultivation will give a boost to the “yellow revolution” and help achieve ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in edible oils.

SEA president congratulated the Union Agriculture Ministry and Indian Council of Agricultural Research for developing the GM mustard variety.