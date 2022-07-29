SEA to present Innovation Awards

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India will be presenting its first set of awards ‘Shri Somalal Vyas SEA Innovation Awards 2022’ for innovation and novel approach to product development of oils, fats, and their products derivatives. The awards will be given to students and research scholars, and research scientists/academicians/members of farmers’ organisations at its annual general meeting on September 21 at Agra.

These awards have been initiated by the Royal Castor foundation, Sidhpur, as a part of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative for driving sustainability.

A statement by SEA said these awards, while recognising the innovation champions amongst Indians, will enhance their competitiveness in the domestic as well as global markets. The awards will give an opportunity to individuals to shine and be known nationally and internationally for their innovative products and services.

Evaluation process

The evaluation for the awards will encompass all kinds of new processes, products, services, technologies, and other types of innovations that can fuel growth in the oils and fats industry as well as assess new ideas and approaches along with tangible results, it said.

The awards will be in two categories - students/research scholars and research scientists/academicians/members of farmers’ organizations. The awards carry a cash reward of ₹3 lakh, which will be distributed among six winners (maximum) across these two categories and an innovation trophy, besides a certificate for each winner.