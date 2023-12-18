Madhya Pradesh-based Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of energy-efficient pumps and motors, has obtained a patent for inventing “Helical pump assembly”.

The NSE- and BSE-listed company has received the patent for reducing the need for solar panels for water requirements by 50 per cent, thus saving costs and space. It has emerged as a sustainable alternative to manual hand pumps in remote and rural areas for drinking water.

Its adaptive operations, synchronised with peak sunlight hours, make it an ideal solution for remote regions lacking grid electricity, the company said in a statement. The new innovative solar pump costs ₹75,000, which the company claimed to be cost-effective, and has an operational range of up to 300 feet.

Shakti Pumps Chairman Dinesh Patidar said: “We hope to help rural people while also conserving nature’s delicate balance by providing reliable water availability.”

