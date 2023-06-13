Shriram Farm Solutions, a subsidiary of DCM Shriram, has announced that it has signed an agreement with US-based Nano-Yield for using nano-liquid technology in India. With the initial license of its technology, Nano-Yield expects to help ‘Shriram’ initially focus on paddy and wheat.

Shriram Farm Solutions said there is also an expectation that the product will quickly be used to enhance and improve the growing and harvesting of table grapes and bananas too. Other tropical fruits and vegetables will also see improved results, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has several crop nutrients in paddy and wheat crops for different usages like foliar sprays, soil nutrients, micronutrients and biofertilisers.

Under the agreement, ‘Shriram’ will hold a technology transfer, supply, and purchase agreement to use Nano-Yield’s nano liquid technology for its Indian customer base, the statement said.

“Our collaboration gives us the opportunity to bring the critical nanotechnology to a vast array of agri-inputs, eventually helping in broad-basing nanotech products for Indian farmers,” Shriram Farm Solutions Executive Director and Business Head Sanjay Chhabra said.

Before launch, the products will go through extensive trials in various agro-climatic conditions, Chhabra said adding that post-trial, the company will jointly develop products for the Indian market. The access to nanotechnology will help effectively tackle the issue of nutrition use efficiency, he said.

He further said that nanotechnology will significantly enhance the effectiveness of plant nutrition and liquid applications for crop protection, improving overall efficiency.

According to Nano-Yield’s CEO and Co-founder Clark Bell, the technology transfer will further be used to enhance the efficiency of Shriram’s products, helping to raise crop productivity.

