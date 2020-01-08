Skies over Tamil Nadu clear up, may allow morning chill to set in

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
The easterly wind regime over South Peninsular India seems to have collapsed and the winds were mostly north-north-easterlies to northerlies over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu today (Wednesday).
Some of these are heading West into Kerala and even setting up an interaction along and off its coast, with northerly flows over the Arabian Sea, sparking isolated showers.
The skies over neighbouring Tamil Nadu have cleared up and should turn azure in colour as the northerly to north-north-easterlies from upcountry bring in the winter chill, though moderated as they blow downstream over the warm Bay of Bengal waters.
International forecasts indicate sun and clouds mixed for Chennai for the day today (Wednesday), turning clear to partly cloudy into the night, with a temperature high of 29 degrees Celsius and low of 22 degrees Celsius.
An almost similar outlook with south-easterly winds is valid for tomorrow (Thursday). Meanwhile, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts agreed with the US National Centres for Environmental Prediction-Global Forecast System models in terms of the outlook for occasionally wet weather popping up along and off the Kerala coast over the next few days.
In the North, winter weather for New Delhi bristled with prospects for thundershowers and fog early on Wednesday. The winds are north-westerly as a cyclonic circulation hovered over North-West Rajasthan. This is the offspring of a western disturbance that crossed into North Pakistan today en route to North-West India across the border.
The western disturbance-offspring circulation would set the tone for regional weather over the next couple of days as well. Once the combo weakens in intensity and moves away to the East-North-East as it normally does, cold north-westerly winds will blow in from across the border to lower the mercury level. The cold spell will be broken as the next western disturbance chugs in from Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow over the hills with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand until tomorrow (Thursday). Scattered to fairly widespread rain is forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during this period while it would be isolated over East Rajasthan.
Isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hailstorms are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, plains of Bengal, and Odisha as the western disturbance move to the East.
Dense to very dense fog is forecast over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and North Rajasthan in the morning hours of Friday and Saturday. An extended three-day outlook from Monday next suggested fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow with isolated heavy falls for the hills of North-West India and isolated to scattered rainfall for the plains as the fresh western disturbance announces its arrival.
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...