Skies over Tamil Nadu clear up, may allow morning chill to set in

The easterly wind regime over South Peninsular India seems to have collapsed and the winds were mostly north-north-easterlies to northerlies over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu today (Wednesday).

Some of these are heading West into Kerala and even setting up an interaction along and off its coast, with northerly flows over the Arabian Sea, sparking isolated showers.

The skies over neighbouring Tamil Nadu have cleared up and should turn azure in colour as the northerly to north-north-easterlies from upcountry bring in the winter chill, though moderated as they blow downstream over the warm Bay of Bengal waters.

International forecasts indicate sun and clouds mixed for Chennai for the day today (Wednesday), turning clear to partly cloudy into the night, with a temperature high of 29 degrees Celsius and low of 22 degrees Celsius.

An almost similar outlook with south-easterly winds is valid for tomorrow (Thursday). Meanwhile, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts agreed with the US National Centres for Environmental Prediction-Global Forecast System models in terms of the outlook for occasionally wet weather popping up along and off the Kerala coast over the next few days.

North India

In the North, winter weather for New Delhi bristled with prospects for thundershowers and fog early on Wednesday. The winds are north-westerly as a cyclonic circulation hovered over North-West Rajasthan. This is the offspring of a western disturbance that crossed into North Pakistan today en route to North-West India across the border.

The western disturbance-offspring circulation would set the tone for regional weather over the next couple of days as well. Once the combo weakens in intensity and moves away to the East-North-East as it normally does, cold north-westerly winds will blow in from across the border to lower the mercury level. The cold spell will be broken as the next western disturbance chugs in from Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow over the hills with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand until tomorrow (Thursday). Scattered to fairly widespread rain is forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during this period while it would be isolated over East Rajasthan.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hailstorms are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, plains of Bengal, and Odisha as the western disturbance move to the East.

Dense to very dense fog is forecast over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and North Rajasthan in the morning hours of Friday and Saturday. An extended three-day outlook from Monday next suggested fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow with isolated heavy falls for the hills of North-West India and isolated to scattered rainfall for the plains as the fresh western disturbance announces its arrival.