Skylo partners with FISHCOPFED for IoT solutions in marine fishery sector

Skylo, the end-to-end narrowband IoT solution provider, has partnered with National Federation of Fishers Cooperatives (FISHCOPFED), the apex institution of the Indian Fisheries Cooperative Movement, to deliver Skylo’s IoT-based solutions to marine fishing and aquaculture sectors. The job also involves monitoring oxygen and pH levels of water in ponds across States (aquaculture and inland fisheries) and enhancing fish yields and profitability for the fish farmers.
Skylo and FISHCOPFED will work together to improve the welfare of fishermen and fish farmers to increase profits for the fishing community by using IoT technology.
The advanced solutions provided by Skylo for marine fishing and aquaculture include 2-way messaging, SoS alerts, fish-catch reporting, sensor integration for capturing different parameters on the quality of water for fish farming — empowering the fish farmers to make more informed and immediate decisions.
FISHCOPFED will make Skylo’s cost-effective, ubiquitous technology available to its 33 lakh fishers members, bringing about the digitisation of small-scale fishing and fish farming businesses in India.
Angira Agrawal, Skylo COO said, “Technology will transform the fishery sector in four main ways: Safety, productivity, sustainability, and greater profitability. The future of ﬁsheries management depends on innovation. Skylo is providing an end-to-end data solution to digitise fleets and aquaculture farms at disruptively affordable prices to anyone who wants it.”
Rishikesh Kashyap, Managing Director of FISHCOPFED, said the Government has been prioritising the rapid development and modernization of India’s fisheries sector with policy reform measures, including the transformative Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY). Skylo will boost the safety of fishers and revamp the productivity and reach of the sector several fold.
