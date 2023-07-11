The acreages under soyabean, a key oilseed crop, in the ongoing kharif cropping season, are seen falling short of last year’s levels on decline in the area, mainly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This is despite a surge in theThe acreages under soyabean, a key oilseed crop, in the ongoing kharif cropping season are seen falling short of last year’s levels on decline in the area mainly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This is despite a surge in area in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where farmers have increased the acreages under soyabean on early rains brought about by Cyclone Biparjoy last month.

Soyabean planting is in full swing, and the planting season will be over by mid-July. As on July 9, soyabean acreages across the country stood at 63.54 lakh ha, down 18 per cent over the same period last year’s 77.84 lakh ha. Maharashtra accounted for a major chunk of this decline as planting has taken place only in 11.05 lakh ha, a decline of 58 per cent over corresponding to last year’s 26.13 lakh ha. Deficit rains and the switch over to other crops like pulses and cotton are reasons for the dip in the area in Maharashtra.

In Madhya Pradesh, the largest soyabean producing state, acreages were down at 37 lakh ha over corresponding last year’s 38.65. Similarly, Karnataka has also seen a dip in soyabean acreage at 2.67 lakh ha over last year’s 3.7 lakh ha on deficit rains.

However, Rajasthan has seen a significant gain in soyabean acreages at 10.44 lakh ha, an increase of about 50 per cent over the same period last year’s 6.97 lakh ha. Gujarat has also seen an increase in area at 2.01 lakh ha (1.35 lakh ha).

“Over half of the sowing is complete. The area is likely to come down by 2-3 per cent over last year’s 113 lakh ha as the planting will be complete by July 15. We see some gains in Gujarat and Rajasthan, while there may be a drop in MP and Maharashtra with farmers shifting to cotton and pulses such as tur,” said D N Pathak, Executive Director, Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), the apex trade body for soyabean.

