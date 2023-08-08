Agritech platform Arya.ag has announced a partnership with The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) for soyabean crop monitoring across 51 districtsusing its satellite surveillance product Prakshep and artificial intelligence product VaMa.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), SOPA will receive dynamic information, rich datasets, maps, and data-enriched secure APIs for its subscribed districts across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Arya.ag’s technology will enable SOPA to remotely scout the districts, detect anomalies, and track farm growth seamlessly through a user-friendly web/mobile application.

“We are very honoured to become SOPA’s satellite surveillance partner. Through this partnership, Arya.ag and SOPA would leverage deep-tech capabilities for real-time monitoring of the soyabean crop across the country. Our satellite surveillance product, Prakshep, combined with the power of artificial intelligence ‘VaMa’, will empower SOPA to make informed decisions for strengthening the soyabean value chain,” said Chattanathan Devarajan, Co-founder at Arya.ag, in a statement.

“SOPA, as a leading association in the soyabean processing industry, recognises the transformative potential of Arya.ag’s technology to drive efficiency and sustainability in agriculture. Arya’s promising technology will add value to SOPA’s crop surveillance report. The collaboration promises to enhance crop productivity, optimise resource utilisation, and foster sustainable practices across the soyabean value chain,” said DN Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA.

Through Arya.ag’s Prakshep and VaMa solutions, SOPA aims to enhance crop yields, facilitate data-driven decision-making, and drive sustainable agricultural practices.