The average growth of spice products and condiments in the organised sector is in the range of 12-15 per cent a year in India, according to Sanjay Sharma, head of Orkla’s India Operations.

The Indian market is marked by highly distinct local characteristics and brands needed to be fully aware of such preferences to maintain successful business sustainably.

Sharma was in Kochi in connection with the inauguration of the ME Meeran Innovation Centre at Eastern Condiments in Kochi.

Orkla, a Norwegian industrial investment company and holding company of Eastern Condiments inaugurated The ME Meeran Innovation Centre at Kochi. The Centre was jointly inaugurated by Stein Erik Hagen, Chairman, Orkla ASA and Nafeesa Meeran, Chairperson, of Meeran Group, in the presence of Sanjay Sharma and Navas Meeran, CEO, of Eastern Condiments.

State-of-the-art facility

This state-of-the-art facility is a crucible of innovation. Here, the heritage of Kerala’s cuisine converges with modern culinary prowess. It embodies four decades of local authentic cuisine knowledge metamorphosing into an infinite possibility of cuisine curation.

With two strong verticals as part of the Innovation Centre — the Centre of Excellence and the R&D Centre, it is set to be a strong epicentre of food research and advancement in Kerala. A vibrant hub for food expertise, it is equipped with a modern kitchen, innovative labs, and the Centre of Excellence to drive cuisine understanding, dish prototyping, and product innovation.

Sharma, said, “Orkla is fully committed to the Eastern brand, and through our partnership, we’re eager to unlock its full potential, embracing synergies that are truly inspiring. The ME Meeran Innovation Centre harmonizes tradition with innovation, local essence with global standards, and legacy with progress. This inauguration not only marks a testament to the strong connection Orkla holds with the Meeran family but also enables us to strategically transform Eastern into a formidable food company.”

Navas Meeran, CEO, Eastern Condiments said “The ME Meeran Innovation Centre holds the potential to transform Kerala’s food processing realm, along with strengthening our consumer centricity. With the new innovation centre, recipes will now be developed by doing extensive consumer immersion and with a deep understanding of Kerala’s cuisine culture in which these are deeply embedded. Witnessing my father’s vision of transforming Eastern into a holistic food brand come to fruition is a truly joyous moment for our entire family.”

