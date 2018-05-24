Spot rubber closes unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹128 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹124 by dealers. June futures improved to ₹130.99 (128.97), July to ₹134.25 (131.93) and August to ₹136 (133.87) on the National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE). RSS 3 weakened at its May futures to ₹113.59 (114.53) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 128 (128); RSS-5: 126 (125); ISNR 20: 125 (125) and Latex (60% drc): 91 (91).