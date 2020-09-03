Spot rubber prices in red

Spot rubber ended in red on Thursday. The market opened firm but lost the initial strength later due to buyer resistance coupled with profit booking at higher levels. Meanwhile, ISNR20 improved marginally on fresh enquiries from the general rubber goods sector but latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions. As per reports, there were no fresh enquiries from the tyre-makers during the session.

RSS4 declined to Rs.138.00 (140.00) per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade weakened to Rs.134.00 (136.00) per kg, according to Dealers. The commodity continued to remain inactive with no recorded trades on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX)

Natural rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was down by 230 Yuan (Rs.2471.93) to close at 12,595 Yuan (Rs.135,365.29) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs.148.87 (153.54) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to Rs.102.17 (103.95) and Latex 60 per cent to Rs.85.72 (86.45) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:138.00 (140.00); RSS5: 134.00 (135.00); ISNR20: 111.50 (111.00) and latex (60 per cent drc): 78.00 (78.00).