Sudhakar Rao Desai re-elected as IVPA President

Sudhakar Rao Desai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emami Agrotech Ltd, has been re-elected unanimously as the President of Indian Vegetable oil Producers’ Association (IVPA).
Vipin Gupta, CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities India Pvt Ltd, has been re-elected unopposed as the Vice-President of IVPA.
The 43rd annual general body meeting of IVPA elected the office-bearers for 2020-21, the IVPA release said.
Quoting Desai, the release said the team IVPA made the requisite efforts in the imposition of safeguard duty and later in bringing the RBD Palm/Palmolein into the restricted list much to the cheer of the domestic industry in line with the ‘Make in India’ policy.
IVPA worked towards suspension of the import licences and removal of the stock limits in oils.
IVPA has taken up strongly the issue of zero duty imports from the SAFTA countries. This has been causing price and margin injury to the domestic industry and indirectly hurting the farming community in the domestic oilseed sector.
The release said that IVPA, which has been well recognised in the policy matters, will continue to work seamlessly with the Government, other trade bodies and associations to promote, protect and safeguard the interests of the domestic vegetable oil industry.
