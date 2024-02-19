With a view to taking agri-tech innovations closer to farmers, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has launched a pilot programme under which technology exhibitions would be organised in the districts.

To start with, the apex bank has organised three One-District One-Exhibition (ODOE) in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar and Nizambad districts in Telangana on February 15, 16 and 17.

Nabard has joined hands with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), an innovation promotion and advocacy organisation of the Telangana government, to organise these exhibitions, where 30 innovators showcased their grassroot innovations to 4,000 farmers.

Apart from farmers, the exhibitions were attended by self-help groups, extension officers and farmer-producer organisations.

“The market-ready and low-cost innovations are designed to address basic challenges in areas such as agriculture, irrigation, waste management, and dairy farming.

For one, Khaja Moinudin showcased a ‘Multi-Crop Threshing Machine’, a cost-effective solution mounted on an auto chassis that can separate seeds from the husk. Velle Srinivas, another innovator, presented his product, Kisan Remote, a remote irrigation management system which can improve energy efficiency.

Sasidhar showcased his instrument fertiliser injector, which allows farmers to apply fertilisers easily, saving them the drudgery of applying it physically.

“Farmers watched the demonstrations with much interest as they promise to solve some important problems that they face on the field,” a TSIC executive said.

“The ODOE programme is aimed at creating a market for rural and grassroots innovations. The exhibitions facilitate one-to-one interactions between the innovators and stakeholders,” she said.

“The ODOE programme represents a significant milestone in our mission to create a vibrant innovation ecosystem in Telangana. The active involvement of the Collectors, support from NABARD, and the partnership with Palle Srujana reflect the commitment of multiple stakeholders towards nurturing and amplifying the impact of grassroots innovations,” Ajit Rangnekar, Interim Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) of TSIC and former Dean of the Indian School of Business, said.

Suseela Chintala, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Telangana), said the programme demonstrated the potential of grassroots innovations and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in taking innovations closer to the farming community.

