Dayakar Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrihub at the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) has asked the Telangana government to tap the global opportunity in the millet sector. “The State must capitalise on the opportunities that beckon the farmers in the backdrop of International Year of Millets,” he said.

Addressing the Millet Conference 2023 organised by the Assocham (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) here on Friday, he said the State can become a leader in this space.

The conference, which focused on the theme ‘The Future Super Food for The World’, was organised in association with the International Crops Research Institute for Semi Arid Tropics, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM).

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the industry should work on developing value-added products such as snacks and ready-to-eat food to meet the changing food consumption habits.

Work in tandem

Stating that the State was very suitable for the cultivation of millets, he said governments, scientists and industry should work in tandem to promote the use of millets.

Ravi Kumar Reddy Kataru, Chairman of Assocham Telangana Development Council, said that India was the largest producer of millets in the world with a share of 20 per cent in production.

He said millets would get a boost in domestic and global markets as the year 2023 was being celebrated as the International Year of Millets. “This will also boost public awareness of millets and its importance in ensuring food security and nutrition security,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit