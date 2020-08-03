Agri Business

Telangana farmers demand loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu for tenant farmers

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

Seek comprehensive survey of land, access to institutional credit

The Telangana Rythu Sangham has asked the State government to waive the loans of all farmers, including tenant farmers and farm labourers, at one go.

In a letter to State Agriculture Minister S Nirajan Reddy here on Monday, T Sagar, General Secretary of the association, asked the State government to solve all the issues around land records and extend the Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers.

He called for a comprehensive survey of land and updation of land records in the State.

The association demanded that the State make arrangements to give tenant farmers access to institutional credit.

It wanted the government to discuss the crop regulation system with farmers’ unions and political parties. Based on their feedback, the government should prepare a comprehensive crop policy and put it up for discussion in the Assembly.

The Telangana Rythu Sangham alleged that the Centre had announced the lockdown without taking any measures to safeguard the interests of farmers.

“As a result, farmers suffered heavy losses in the Rabi season. Vegetable farmers and dairy farmers suffered maximum losses because of the unplanned lockdown,” Sagar said.

Anti-farmer ordinances

The association alleged that the three ordinances that the Centre had brought out in June would be detrimental to the interests of farmers.

Asking the State government to oppose the pieces of legislation, Sagar said farmers’ unions across the country have planned protests against the ordinances that were brought out without taking States’ into confidence.

