Telangana paddy area doubles to 53 lakh acres

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
The paddy acreage in Telangana has seen record growth as the farmers sowed the crop in 52.55 lakh acres this kharif as against the season-normal of 27 lakh acres last year.
The State, under its new regulated cropping system, wanted the farmers to grow paddy in 42 lakh acres. But the target has far exceeded with farmers tapping into the new irrigation potential that the State created in the last two-three years.
Thanks to the new irrigation capacities, the overall kharif sown area has gone up by 30 per cent to 1.34 crore acres from 1.03 crore acres last year.
Anticipating a good harvest, the State has set a paddy procurement target of 70 lakh tonnes from kharif as against the 47.50 lakh tonnes that it procured last year.
All the districts in the State received copious rains this season. The State received a rainfall of 1,078 mm so far as against the normal rainfall of 720 mm.
The State, a leading cotton producer, covered an area of 60.22 lakh acres with the fibre crop as against the season normal of 44.50 lakh acres, registering a growth of 35 per cent. Under the regulated cropping system, the State wanted the farmers to grow cotton in 60-62 lakh acres.
Red gram, too, witnessed a sharp growth in area at 10.76 lakh acres as against the season average of 7.61 lakh acres, up 41 per cent.
The maize area, however, saw a huge decline after the government asked farmers not to grow the crop. As against the normal 11.76 lakh acres, the farmers went for only 2.25 lakh acres.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Capacity expansion and promising growth avenues make the company a good long-term bet
Though lockdown restrictions have been eased, construction activity and demand in the property market ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...