Telangana procures 23 lakh tonnes of paddy

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

The Telangana Government has procured 23 lakh tonnes of paddy so far from the kharif season, with Nizamabad district topping the list with about 4 lakh tonnes. The State government spent ₹4,200 crore on procuring the commodity from about 4.16 lakh farmers.

“We have opened 3,500 procurement centres this year. Of the 23 lakh tonnes of paddy procured, we have sent 22 lakh tonnes to the mills for processing,” Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, the Chairman of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation, has said.

“We have been making payments through online window. This is helping farmers to get money faster,” he said.

He appealed to farmers to fetch the produce with not more than 17 per cent moisture.

