Telangana to regulate crops; to tell farmers what to grow and how much

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Perhaps for the first time in the country, the Telangana government is going to tell farmers what crops they should grow and in what extent.
The idea, according to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is to make the farmers to produce what the market wants.
Beginning this ‘Vanakalam’ (Kharif) season, the State will regulate the cropping pattern in the State. According to initial plans, farmers will be asked to grow paddy on 50 lakh acres (including the Telangana Sona variety on 10 lakh acres of land), cotton on 50 lakh acres and red gram on 10 lakh acres.
Farm lands nearer to urban areas will grow vegetables and horticultural crops to tap the demand. What kind of vegetables and fruits to grow and in what extent too, will be assessed and announced by the government.
A detailed cropping map will soon be released and seeds will be sold accordingly.
Asking the farmers to strictly adhere to the cropping pattern, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that government sops such as ‘Rythu Bandhu’ (₹5,000 each for farmers in both the seasons for every acre they own) will be stopped to the farmers who don’t conform to the cropping plan.
“They don’t buy whatever you produce. One should cultivate crops which sell well,” he advised the farmers.
There should be a qualitative change in the thinking of farmers. They should change the current practices that are not giving them good returns.
As the State has decided to regulate agriculture, it will set up a Seed Regulatory Authority to regulate sales and production of seeds to conform to the crop mandate to be given by the government.
The government will bring in necessary amendments to the Seed Act.
In order to convey the government plan and take their feedback, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting (video conference) with all the stakeholders, including field level agricultural officials on May 15.
As the government is attempting to go beyond advisory and extension roles, it will revamp the Department of Agriculture to take up additional responsibilities. It has asked the Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) to undertake focused research on the mandate crops.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...