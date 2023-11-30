The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council has rolled out a blockchain-based technology to enable traceability of garments and fabrics made of Kasturi cotton using QR code.

The government has appointed Cotton Corporation of India and Texprocil as the nodal agency to promote Kasturi as the premium cotton brand from India.

Texprocil has registered 300 ginners on its platform that certifies the premium 29-30 mm cotton with trash content of 2 per cent and other defined matrix. The Kasturi cotton will fetch a premium price of 5-6 per cent for farmers.

Lalit Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, CCI, said the industry expects an output of 300 quintals of Kasturi cotton in the first year of production.

The quantity will increase in the coming years as the farmers realise the benefit of growing cotton that meets the specification to be branded as Kasturi cotton, he added at the event to announce the 81st plenary meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee in Mumbai.

Brand promotion

Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, said the event which is themed as “Cotton Value chain: Local innovations for global prosperity” would serve as a platform for sharing good practices and experiences across the globe on productivity, climate resilience and circularity for a vibrant cotton economy.

In a bid to promote Kasturi cotton among global audience, she said textile minister Piyush Goyal will launch a logo and stamp of the cotton brand Kasturi.

Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Texprocil, said CCI will identify the farmers who want to sell cotton that meets Kasturi specification and the Council will certify the cotton bales after doing the due diligence.

Once the cotton is certified, a specific QR code will be generated and it will be updated as it changes hands from ginners, spinners and weavers. The final garment made of Kasturi cotton will have a QR code which can be used to trace back the ginner, he said.

Going ahead, he added there are plans to register the farmers who sell Kasturi cotton so that the tracking can be from field to garment.