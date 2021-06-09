Tractor volumes decline in May as rural sales take a hit

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Domestic tractor volumes saw a decline both year-on-year and month-on-month during May as the second wave of Covid-19 and the resultant localised lockdowns in rural areas affected sales.
However, declining daily new cases in the past one week and the start of monsoon and other favourable factors provide a hope for revival of demand soon.
During May, total domestic tractor volumes stood at 55,609 units compared with 60,441 units in May 2020, posting a decline of 8 per cent. The drop was 12 per cent when compared with sales of 63,422 units in April 2021, according to the data provided by Tractor and Mechanisation Association.
During the first wave, most of the semi-urban and rural areas were insulated from the impact of the virus and hence when the lockdown was lifted tractor sales started to pick up helped by pent-up demand and strong government focus, record agri output and favourable monsoon.
“This time the situation didn’t appear to be like last year. There have been a lot of restrictions imposed in rural markets and States extended stringent lockdowns at the regional level in the past couple of months and thus demand remained sluggish,” said Raman Mittal , Executive Director, International Tractors Ltd.
The number of cases in rural regions is much higher this time compared to the peak seen last year, and health infrastructure in these regions is also limited.
“While this could impact tractor sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, agriculture income is likely to remain healthy given good rabi crop and healthy mandi arrivals seen in April and May. Also, expected normal monsoon and better reservoir levels, will support agriculture income for the rest of the fiscal as well,” says Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings Ltd.
On the manufacturing front, there could be minor challenges on the supply chain initially in the first quarter of this fiscal. Also, companies are looking to adopt different processes due to absence of oxygen heating process in fabrication works as industrial units had to divert their oxygen production to support Covid-hit patients.
As the daily new infections have come down significantly in the past couple of weeks, industry representatives express optimism over demand revival.
“It is heartening to see the Covid cases reducing sharply. This is leading to sharp improvement in farmer sentiments and green shoots of recovery are visible. A bumper rabi harvest, record procurement, food prices holding up, gradual opening up of Mandis and expectations of a normal monsoon will pave the way for growth in the upcoming season,” said Hemant Sikka, President-Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
On a low base of Q1 last year and expected recovery in demand during July-September, tractor sales are expected to be still higher during the first half of this fiscal.
“Overall, we expect tractor demand to grow at 3-5 per cent overall in fiscal 2022, supported by higher agricultural incomes and recovery in non-commercial demand for tractors (basically for moving goods, people and construction material about 30-35 per ent of tractor demand). The non-commercial tractor segment witnessed some sluggishness last year, said Sethi.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...