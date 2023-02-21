The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) and IBRAFE, Brazil, have signed a MoU at the recently held sixth edition of the Pulses Conclave in Mumbai to establish co-operative actions to contribute to the food security of both countries. IBRAFE is the Brazilian Institute of Beans, Pulses and Special Crops.

As part of the MoU, both countries will take steps to foster the development of international trade between India and Brazil. The said MoU lays emphasis on market intelligence, food security, quality standards, trade promotion, technology transfer, incentive to investments, an IPGA statement said.

IPGA and IBRAFE shall work towards promoting pigeon peas (tur) and black matpe (urad) and any other pulses crop of mutual interest including research in pre-harvest and post-harvest activities.