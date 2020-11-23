‘Trust factor a big plus for India in export of farm machinery’

Indian firms exporting farm machinery are getting more orders from Europe as Italy and some East European countries known for their farm equipment industry are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Rakesh Shah of Kolkata-based Nipha Exports Private, leading exporter of farm equipment on Monday.

Shah, former chairman of Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), was addressing a virtual press conference in connection with FarmMech 2020, an EEPC digital exposition to be held from Tuesday.

Though Thailand and Brazil are major competitors in farm machinery exports front, Indian firms are trusted by European countries. Similarly, OEM products from India have good market in Europe, Shah said. EEPC India’s Chairman Mahesh Desai said that India has been a net exporter in the farm machinery sector for several years. “India is a world leader in exporting solar irrigation pumps. India being largely an agrarian economy, mechanisation has a significant potential,” Desai said.

But India still has a very small pie of global farmer equipment export market. India’s export of agricultural machinery during 2019-20 was $1,024.58 million with a positive trade balance of $708.3 million, said Minister of Statement of Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala.

Total exports

India exported $782.93 million worth of agriculture machinery to North America, Eastern Europe, EU, UK, Africa, ASEAN and SAARC during 2019-20, accounting for 76.41 per cent of these exports.

Shah said 50 Indian firms, including Bull Machine Pvt Ltd, Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd, Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd and Escorts Agri Machinery, have evinced interest in showcasing their products at the four-day digital exposition, which is seeing 70 to 80 buyers are registering per day.

Tractors account for nearly two-thirds of farm equipment exports from India, said EEPC India’s Vice-Chairman Arun Garodia. Haryana government is the partner State of FarmMech 2020 while Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association – AMMA India – is the supporting association.