‘Trust factor a big plus for India in export of farm machinery’

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Indian firms exporting farm machinery are getting more orders from Europe as Italy and some East European countries known for their farm equipment industry are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Rakesh Shah of Kolkata-based Nipha Exports Private, leading exporter of farm equipment on Monday.
Shah, former chairman of Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), was addressing a virtual press conference in connection with FarmMech 2020, an EEPC digital exposition to be held from Tuesday.
Though Thailand and Brazil are major competitors in farm machinery exports front, Indian firms are trusted by European countries. Similarly, OEM products from India have good market in Europe, Shah said. EEPC India’s Chairman Mahesh Desai said that India has been a net exporter in the farm machinery sector for several years. “India is a world leader in exporting solar irrigation pumps. India being largely an agrarian economy, mechanisation has a significant potential,” Desai said.
But India still has a very small pie of global farmer equipment export market. India’s export of agricultural machinery during 2019-20 was $1,024.58 million with a positive trade balance of $708.3 million, said Minister of Statement of Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala.
India exported $782.93 million worth of agriculture machinery to North America, Eastern Europe, EU, UK, Africa, ASEAN and SAARC during 2019-20, accounting for 76.41 per cent of these exports.
Shah said 50 Indian firms, including Bull Machine Pvt Ltd, Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd, Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd and Escorts Agri Machinery, have evinced interest in showcasing their products at the four-day digital exposition, which is seeing 70 to 80 buyers are registering per day.
Tractors account for nearly two-thirds of farm equipment exports from India, said EEPC India’s Vice-Chairman Arun Garodia. Haryana government is the partner State of FarmMech 2020 while Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association – AMMA India – is the supporting association.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...