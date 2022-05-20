Tur procurement in Gujarat crosses ₹104 crore

Procurement agencies in Gujarat have purchased 16,480 tonnes of tur (pigeon peas) worth ₹104 crore from as many as 8,617 farmers in the State.

The Gujarat government on Friday informed that 18,535 farmers have registered to participate in tur procurement under the Centre's price support scheme (PSS). The Centre has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for tur at ₹6,300 per quintal for the year 2021-22.

The procurement under PSS had commenced in Gujarat from February 15 through the nodal agency Gujcomasol, under which total 8,617 farmers have participated, a statement from the State government said.

The tur procurement period had ended on May 15, but considering the late sowing and harvest of tur taking place at certain areas in the State, the Centre had extended the deadline for tur procurement till May 30.