Turmeric prices drop

Ahead of the weekend over 3,800 bags of turmeric arrived for sale. Over 2,000 bags of medium quality turmeric and the remaining were good quality local and hybrid turmeric. Traders with demand from North India purchased almost all the hybrid turmeric and 60 per cent of the good and medium quality turmeric. But they quoted lower prices for all varieties, said Krishnamuirthy a trader. Finger hybrid turmericdecreased by ₹200 a quintal and the root variety was down ₹200 to 400 . At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,750-8,222 a quintal, root variety ₹5,239-7,499 . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric sold at ₹7,077-8,279 , root variety ₹6,855-7,689 . At the Erode Cooperative Marketing society, finger turmeric went for ₹7,009-8,399 , root variety ₹6,849-7,799.