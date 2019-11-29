Turmeric quality found poor

Only poor quality turmeric arrived for sale at Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,641-6,812 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,409-6,055. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-6,714 and root variety at ₹5,366-6,169. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,678-6,674 and the root variety at ₹5,428-6,299. Our Correspondent