Erode | November 29, 2019

Turmeric quality found poor

Only poor quality turmeric arrived for sale at Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,641-6,812 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,409-6,055. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-6,714 and root variety at ₹5,366-6,169. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,678-6,674 and the root variety at ₹5,428-6,299. Our Correspondent

