Shreedharan Chandran has been elected President of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) for 2023-24 at the annual general meeting held at Coonoor.

Shreedharan is a Director with the Woodbriar Group. The group produces over 15 million kg of tea, with gardens in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The group also has interests in other plantation crops, Insurance, and hospitality.

Mathew Abraham, new Vice President, UPASI

K. Mathew Abraham has been elected Vice President of UPASI for 2023-24. He has been the Managing Director of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Private Limited (KDHP), Munnar, since 2015.

KDHP is an associate company of Tata Consumer Products and the largest tea plantation company in South India, with an annual production of 25 million kg of tea. Mathew joined the tea plantations of Tata Tea at Munnar in 1994 as an Assistant Manager and has worked across the cross functions of field, factory and marketing.

He manages the tea plantations of Tata Consumer Products in Munnar and the tea plantations of Tata Coffee at Valparai.