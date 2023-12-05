UPL Ltd has achieved a score of 76 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) powered by S&P Global Switzerland, outperforming the industry average of 24 and placing the company as the highest performing agrochemical company globally and in the top 1% of chemical companies worldwide.

This year, the UN-initiated science-based targets (SBTi) have validated and approved UPL’s SBTi. Over the last 3 years, UPL has reduced its carbon emissions by 21 per cent, its water consumption by 40 per cent, and its waste levels by 57per cent . UPL has also partnered with renewable energy companies to establish hybrid solar-wind energy power plants and increase its renewable energy usage to 30%, the company said.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO of UPL Group, said, “As we advance our mission to Reimagining sustainability for farmers and food systems, we are taking bold steps to reduce our environmental impact, strengthen our social responsibility initiatives, and improve our governance practices – and we are proud that DJSI has recognized this. We remain focused on breaking new ground for our industry and look forward to progressing our sustainability initiatives as we get closer to our 2040 carbon-neutral commitment.”

One of the sustainability initiatives is UPL’s Shashwat Mithaas—Sustainable Sugar Program, exemplifies the company’s steadfast dedication to sustainability. The project signifies a ground-breaking collaboration between UPL and sugar mills throughout India, aiming to provide sustainable solutions for sugarcane farmers. This pioneering initiative addresses various challenges faced by sugarcane farmers, including poor yields, rising costs, labour shortages, and water scarcity.

