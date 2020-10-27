US firm launches new shrimp broodstock for India

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
US-based shrimp breeding company Shrimp Improvement Systems (SIS) has introduced the Hardy Line Vannamei shrimp broodstock into India, aiming to foster fast growth of shrimps, notwithstanding diseases.
This line has been developed to face the tough conditions prevalent in farms. Thus, it is more tolerable to disease outbreaks, does not lose its ability to grow fast, and has high fecundity. It is proven that this shrimp line can grow up to 0.347 grams per day with SR (survival rate) of 87 per cent and biomass of around 8.6 T/ha in 100 days in India, Lakkaraju Satyanarain (Tikku), the consultant of SIS in India told BusinessLine.
With increasing annual production, he said, shrimp farming in India faces numerous challenges, mainly various viral, bacterial and fungal diseases, and environmental problems. Some of the diseases that has infected shrimps are white spots, white feces, EHP, and running mortality syndrome, among others.
Covid-19 takes a toll on Kerala seafood industry
It is possible to rear healthy shrimps by adopting improved bio-security, and pond to zone management. Other areas for improvement include better pathogen detection, better understanding of their mode of action, effective use of immune-stimulants and probiotics. The company believes farmed shrimp species have much potential for further genetic improvement, such as in their growth rates, he said.
SIS conducts a commercial genetic improvement programme for shrimp aquaculture with established techniques of selective breeding already being used in other agribusinesses. Its programme is based on proprietary-developed pure lines selected for specific economic characteristics, over 30 generations. It is designed to produce the best Specific Pathogen Resistant (SPR) and Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) shrimps, enabling customers to benefit from the shortest possible transfer of genetic gains achieved from each breeding session.
India’s shrimp output set to drop by 20% this year on reduced stocking
Overall, the competitive advantages of SIS’ shrimps are fast growth, high fecundity, resistance to the Taura Syndrome Virus (TSV), and freedom from specific pathogens. SIS’ commercial lines have consistently demonstrated that under the right conditions, it can grow to 40 grams in 100 days (over 3.5 grams per week), to produce more than 6.5 million nauplii over the productive lifetime of a female, and have general hardiness to stress and disease resistance.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...