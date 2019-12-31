Vegetable Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Anwala(UP)7.00-12.547.0049005100-
Kothamangalam(Ker)6.00NC339.0088009200388.89
Gazipur(UP)3.00-61.54364.6067006700-
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC13.001000012500-
Mawana(UP)0.70-3012.4064306550512.38
Potato
Surat(Guj)640.006.67105315.0018001700157.14
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)85.4516.9722044.201000850122.22
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC2390.001830172052.50
Naugarh(UP)41.5010.671943.0013651475-
Gohana(Har)32.00NC4668.0011001100NC
Naraingarh(Har)20.2932.27990.681200170076.47
Anwala(UP)18.005.881413.00900100028.57
Rudauli(UP)17.804.71820.001555150035.22
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-701788.001380138031.43
Gazipur(UP)14.0021.741000.4013201320-
Rajasamand(Raj)11.25NC1290.12155018003.33
Nautnava(UP)6.00NC954.0011001100-
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.10-36.25672.4013001300-25.71
Sahnewal(Pun)5.10104331.5014101300135.00
Anandnagar(UP)3.40-2.86380.0014801480-
Chamba(HP)3.00NC343.90500500-16.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC1446.002500200038.89
Kothamangalam(Ker)3.00NC216.003800380035.71
Pampady(Ker)2.00100164.004000350033.33
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC248.003500400040.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00-33.33390.004000420060.00
Maur(Pun)2.00-4.76235.601300130044.44
Sardhana(UP)2.00-50200.0095065046.15
Mawana(UP)1.50-2539.001630150055.24
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC129.004000440025.00
Dhuri(Pun)0.60NC54.2014201450144.83
Nakud(UP)0.60NC57.608001200-27.27
Goniana(Pun)0.55NC22.70950960106.52
Tomato
Surat(Guj)211.50-1.8620141.001050950-25.00
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)80.0023.0819187.00750900114.29
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)69.67-28.876794.051800150080.00
Vayalapadu(AP)18.77-16.585655.86104080030.00
Gazipur(UP)8.50-22.73275.0013701370-
Rudauli(UP)6.60NC260.201380136045.26
Gohana(Har)5.00NC720.8010001000NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC1263.002000200033.33
Kalikiri(AP)4.0441.262653.73660660NC
Kothamangalam(Ker)3.00NC168.502800280027.27
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)2.9031.82104.7020002000-
Naraingarh(Har)2.5713.7295.631800200080.00
Anwala(UP)2.5025115.40800800NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.5025127.9030003100NC
Sehjanwa(UP)1.308.33130.20140014009.80
Chamba(HP)1.25NC120.9115501600-3.13
Rajasamand(Raj)1.15-48.89378.12850900-15.00
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC65.002800370027.27
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC148.002500190013.64
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC97.0034002700NC
Naugarh(UP)1.00NC88.1014251370-
Mawana(UP)0.80-73.3315.601700149088.89
Maur(Pun)0.70-12.528.7014001000NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2558.6014101450-
Cabbage
Surat(Guj)68.00-2.867424.006501050-13.33
Rudauli(UP)5.807.41149.3010701090-43.68
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.671164.002000180033.33
Kothamangalam(Ker)3.0050150.003800360072.73
Chengannur(Ker)1.5050143.703500350052.17
Sehjanwa(UP)1.101010.2014001700-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00-50145.0045004600125.00
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC17.0015001800-31.82
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC17.001600170033.33
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)76.501.327113.0023752250-5.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC821.002500200038.89
Kuttoor(Ker)1.40NC144.10340034006.25
Chengannur(Ker)1.20NC159.503500350045.83
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC34.253200380039.13
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC67.004200420061.54
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC119.0035002400118.75
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC45.5028003200NC
Amaranthus
Parakkodu(Ker)3.50NC172.003000350020.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC526.003000300050.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.10NC118.6022002200-4.35
Payyannur(Ker)1.00-80103.3236003600-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC119.0065007600195.45
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC26.5026002200-18.75
Amphophalus
Sanchor(Raj)4.50NC244.90200020002.56
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00NC207.0020002300-20.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC106.0017001750-10.53
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC33.2032003200-3.03
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.70-12.576.0034003400NC
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC834.001800180020.00
Payyannur(Ker)2.00-33.33534.5624002800-4.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00100150.1012001300-20.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.40NC142.6020002000NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC132.502000200066.67
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC62.501800220028.57
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC64.703400340047.83
Beetroot
Surat(Guj)7.50-25777.001650212510.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC119.0035003500150.00
Chengannur(Ker)0.7016.6721.355000550047.06
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025968.00280028007.69
Surat(Guj)4.50-55928.002375197511.76
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC150.10460046009.52
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC33.455800580052.63
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC68.005200570010.64
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC120.006000600025.00
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC45.0055004600NC
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60NC11.4060006000-14.29
Chengannur(Ker)0.60NC83.505000520025.00
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)50.00NC5034.50950850NC
Gazipur(UP)10.0017.65422.901200120071.43
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.241.55553.321500125050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00100413.001800180020.00
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC18.00600900-
Chengannur(Ker)1.0025105.301600150060.00
Brinjal
Surat(Guj)80.50NC6833.001525125012.96
Karimpur(WB)20.00NC760.001960152022.50
Gazipur(UP)7.50-31.82378.6012001200140.00
Rudauli(UP)5.40-3.57275.4013151315-
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC727.002500280066.67
Sardhana(UP)3.00NC203.00650650NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.5025173.9030004200-6.25
Anwala(UP)1.50-16.6791.50550550-15.38
Naugarh(UP)1.407.69100.701430142573.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC161.70330038003.13
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC34.703800380035.71
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC66.0032003200NC
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC122.0039003200129.41
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC17.00350038009.38
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC43.002900270031.82
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC43.0031002900-
Gohana(Har)0.80NC92.001000100025.00
Vilaspur(UP)0.57-10.9416.9915201220245.45
Capsicum
Surat(Guj)14.5020.831269.501900170026.67
Carrot
Surat(Guj)70.00404443.5021002500180.00
Rayya(Pun)7.0016.6742.0016001800-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00201097.004500450080.00
Gohana(Har)4.50NC190.201800180080.00
Naraingarh(Har)2.75-20.2958.461600150060.00
Anwala(UP)1.8028.5742.601000110053.85
Chengannur(Ker)1.2020148.606500650054.76
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC120.00650061001.56
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC59.00580068005.45
Mawana(UP)0.90-7011.8012501320-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC4.4017001750-
Chamba(HP)0.7536.3624.311500140050.00
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60NC12.5017002200-
Nakud(UP)0.60NC4.80700740-
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)70.00-3.456920.0015501725-1.59
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)21.38-31.631952.1620001100233.33
Rayya(Pun)11.00-8.3354.0010001000-
Gazipur(UP)7.20-12.2354.0080080033.33
Rudauli(UP)4.8011.63150.0011401130128.00
Naraingarh(Har)4.43-32.88137.041800100080.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00100722.003000300020.00
Anwala(UP)3.007.14169.101100110069.23
Naugarh(UP)1.8012.5137.5015001600106.90
Sehjanwa(UP)1.606.6739.0016001450-
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC18.0013501000-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)1.00-16.6731.5017001700-39.29
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC116.004500470032.35
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC28.003600350012.50
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC31.0021002700-34.38
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC31.0023002900-
Nakud(UP)0.8033.337.408501340-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2938.201550156089.02
ClusterBeans
Surat(Guj)5.50-21.431151.504000387568.42
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00200470.006500640085.71
Chengannur(Ker)1.5050109.7050005200-9.09
Baruwasagar(UP)1.20502348.00196519652.88
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC39.0048004500-12.73
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.7016.6756.0044004400-10.20
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)14.00752058.0010501050-30.00
Surat(Guj)7.50-6.252058.002625105075.00
Payyannur(Ker)5.00NC700.162500250056.25
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0066.67738.002000200033.33
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)3.40-47.691274.162000185073.91
Chengannur(Ker)2.5025279.501200120020.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.0033.33228.0040003700-20.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00100337.001000270011.11
Kuttoor(Ker)1.60NC156.204400460010.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC149.80180018005.88
Gohana(Har)1.20NC126.502000200033.33
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC132.0017002200NC
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC132.0052002200205.88
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC337.0023002700155.56
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC98.0050005400NC
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC57.001800180050.00
Drumstick
Surat(Guj)1.5050644.005250950090.91
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC118.152500018000400.00
ElephantYam(Suran)
Surat(Guj)2.50NC368.001500135050.00
Kothamangalam(Ker)2.0010076.0025002200-21.88
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC134.3026002600-13.33
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC66.003200270023.08
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC339.0023002600-8.00
FieldPea
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020950.0085008500112.50
Kothamangalam(Ker)4.00NC204.0055005500NC
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Baruwasagar(UP)96.3020.9811369.903345334515.34
Surat(Guj)52.001605002.0016502250NC
Surat(Guj)38.5092.55002.0039002250136.36
Surat(Guj)22.00105002.002625225059.09
Karimpur(WB)20.00NC93.0011804970-1.67
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)11.28122.05644.6122505000-50.00
Gazipur(UP)8.9018.6755.101530153039.09
Gazipur(UP)7.0020.69254.805260526014.85
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)6.3925.79644.615000500011.11
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-25232.005500450096.43
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020869.008000800077.78
Rudauli(UP)5.00-10.002060-96.19
Kuttoor(Ker)1.70NC129.508800880020.55
Chengannur(Ker)1.505010.904000400014.29
Anwala(UP)1.50-6.2510.501100110022.22
Naugarh(UP)1.4016.6713.501600265018.96
Rudauli(UP)1.20NC20.8058605855-
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC5.003700670037.04
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC49.00102001020024.39
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC235.0035003900-7.89
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC235.005000390031.58
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC235.00103003900171.05
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC31.5065008500-23.53
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC31.5085008500NC
Sardhana(UP)1.00-66.67136.002300220035.29
Naraingarh(Har)0.54-36.471.9330003800-11.76
IndianBeans(Seam)
Surat(Guj)22.0022.221310.5016501800-12.00
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC64.004200420013.51
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC27.0034003900-
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC27.0036003700125.00
Lemon
Surat(Guj)55.00NC5936.00900825-55.00
Tenali(AP)20.45180.1455.50800800-
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.62149.02553.2220002000-38.46
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Surat(Guj)9.0012.5845.502625222531.25
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-33.33662.002500280038.89
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC66.0032004700-5.88
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC31.0032003200NC
Papaya(Raw)
Surat(Guj)2.0033.33172.00850800NC
PeasCod
Gazipur(UP)5.70-64.38146.0018001600-
Gohana(Har)3.20NC125.4025002500-
Anwala(UP)1.507.1443.6015001700100.00
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-28.579.8022501900-
PeasWet
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)25.08-51.212402.123250175018.18
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)4.00-20203.202500250025.00
Naraingarh(Har)1.01-72.4850.273000280020.00
Lohian Khas(Pun)0.80-2036.8013001200-7.14
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)14.507.411100.004375350040.00
Pumpkin
Rudauli(UP)6.5012.07399.7017301780214.55
Surat(Guj)4.00NC799.501100130083.33
Payyannur(Ker)2.00NC576.172200220010.00
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC53.0025002700-7.41
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC368.001800180080.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC129.001400140055.56
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC58.001600180014.29
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.70-12.576.80250024008.70
Raddish
Gazipur(UP)9.5021.79425.10500500-45.05
Surat(Guj)8.5021.43830.50195013751.30
Rudauli(UP)5.80-17.14189.00550560-
Anwala(UP)3.5045.83140.30550550-15.38
Naraingarh(Har)1.72-4.4447.57800780300.00
Naugarh(UP)1.00-28.5755.903754007.14
Gohana(Har)0.70NC82.80600600NC
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.70-22.2211.301200120033.33
Chamba(HP)0.63-33.6822.8370075016.67
Mawana(UP)0.60-405.20380350-
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC753.002500250066.67
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC182.503000320066.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.40NC144.5038002800111.11
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC65.003200370018.52
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC122.0040003500122.22
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC40.0038002800111.11
Spinach
Gazipur(UP)7.00-30280.2060060020.00
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60-33.3319.702000150066.67
SpongeGourd
Surat(Guj)8.50NC910.50130011258.33
Tapioca
Kuttoor(Ker)2.40NC250.7020002000-9.09
Pampady(Ker)1.00NC89.0023002200-14.81
Payyannur(Ker)0.802.5665.4620002000-28.57
Turmeric(Raw)
Surat(Guj)1.50-40163.5020001650NC
Yam(Ratalu)
Surat(Guj)2.5066.67121.00600057509.09
Published on December 31, 2019
