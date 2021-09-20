VST launches 9HP electric start power tiller

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Farm equipment maker VST Tillers Tractors announced the launch of a 9HP electric start power tiller – the 95 DI Ignito – on Monday.
VST, the largest maker of power tillers, claimed that 95 DI Ignito is India’s first 9HP electric start power tiller and is suitable for applications like bund formation, earthing up, de-weeding and puddling, and auxiliary applications such as spraying. The diesel-powered tillers are best suited for crops like sugarcane, paddy, cotton, turmeric, vegetables and other horticulture crops.
VST also announced the launch of a range of brush cutters to meet the needs of small and marginal farmers. The fuel-efficient brush cutters are best suited for applications like de-weeding in nurseries, orchards, and in gardening, the company said in a statement.
“With the launch of India’s first 9 HP electric start indigenous Power Tiller, VST is further strengthening its commitment to small farmers of the country. We also see a good demand for brush cutters for various applications like weeding, crop cutting, trimming in farming, orchard, and nursery. VST is proud to launch widest range of brush cutters catering to these diverse requirements,” said Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.
VST said all its products are backed by the extensive service and spares availability through its well-established network. To further enhance the affordability of the products, VST has tied up with various financing institutions for offering attractive and easy retail financing packages with repayment instalment options as low as ₹121 per day.
