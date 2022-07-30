VST net profit up 24 per cent at Rs 87 crore in first quarter

VST Industries has registered a net profit of Rs 87.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, a growth of 23.7 per cent on the Rs 70.44 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The total income for the quarter stood at Rs 413.18 crore as against Rs 377.36 crore, a growth of 9.5 per cent.

“Despite high input inflation, the operating margin improved substantially,” a company statement said.

The earnings per share (EPS) is put at Rs 56.4 for the quarter, as against Rs 45.6 in the corresponding quarter last year.

“VST has displayed a robust financial performance on the back of its strong brand power and efficient capital allocation, the company recorded growth of 23.7 per cent in profit and also improved its margins to above 30 per cent,” Aditya Deb Gooptu, Managing Director, VST Industries Ltd, said.

“We are hopeful of moving ahead on the path of profitable growth despite the strong economic headwinds,” he said.

The 92-year-old cigarette company indents over 20,000 tonnes of tobacco and interacts with more than 15,000 farmers.