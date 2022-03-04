WayCool Foods launches Outgrow app to increase farmer income

Chennai-based agri supply-chain startup WayCool Foods on Friday launched an AI-powered app ‘Outgrow’, aimed at assisting small, medium, and marginalised farmers to increase their income and profitability.

Outgrow will offer a boutique of services to farmers including real-time mandi price information, detailed crop information of over 100 crops, access to automated soil testing labs, and instant chat/ voice assistance from agronomists.

During the launch phase, the app will support farmers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“We have built a strong network of 85,000+ farmers, and over three years we demonstrated to a lot of farmers on how they can increase their income and profitability through natural farming and regenerative agricultural practices,” said Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director, WayCool Foods,

“We will keep pushing boundaries when it comes to deploying deep tech and analytics to empower small and medium farmers who are deprived of access to the latest tech,” he added.

The agri-tech startup said, Outgrow-WayCool’s flagship agriculture extension program has been assisting farmers on ground for over 3 years now. Farmers associated with the Outgrow program have witnessed a 20-40 per cent increase in their income.

Outgrow app is currently available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, and English.

“We are also planning to add financial assistance services, farm inputs, and procurement services to the app in subsequent phases,” said Sendhil Kumar, Head Farmer Engagement & Outgrow, WayCool Foods.